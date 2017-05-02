Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at 28.16 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

In related news, insider Cory Wade Neufeld purchased 1,700 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.79 per share, with a total value of C$47,243.00. Also, insider Spilios Harry Kousinioris purchased 7,050 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,105.00. Insiders acquired a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $538,064 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. GMP Securities raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.00.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business. The Company’s segments include oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing business and bulk liquid storage business. The Company geographical segments include Canada and Europe.

