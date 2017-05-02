Intel Co. (INTC) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $35.44 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.31. 24,825,614 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,494.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $659,243.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,691.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Intel by 237.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Intel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,427,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,399,000 after buying an additional 402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

