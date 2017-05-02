Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,281,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,751,339,000 after buying an additional 1,049,817 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,498,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $887,079,000 after buying an additional 213,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,298,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $539,761,000 after buying an additional 138,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,245,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,156,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,998,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $423,742,000 after buying an additional 1,689,725 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post $2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Vetr upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

In related news, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $78,318.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,817 shares of company stock worth $5,799,130 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

