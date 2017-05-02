Intel Co. (INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Intel updated its Q2 guidance to $0.63-0.73 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.71-2.99 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.44% on Monday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,825,614 shares. Intel has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In related news, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $659,243.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,691.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,572 shares of company stock worth $6,458,373 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

