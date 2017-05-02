Integrated Wealth Management Purchases 248 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy Corp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,845,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,323,000 after buying an additional 4,165,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,758,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,710,000 after buying an additional 2,191,756 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 7,778.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,348,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,331,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,389,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at 82.07 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy Corp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Duke Energy Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.91.

In other news, SVP William E. Jr. Currens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $410,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,873.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,915,710. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corp

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

