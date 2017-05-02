Fmr Llc Sells 179,494 Shares of Viewray Inc (VRAY) Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) insider Fmr Llc sold 179,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,328,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Fmr Llc sold 106,781 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $721,839.56.

On Monday, April 24th, Fmr Llc sold 101,139 shares of Viewray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $678,642.69.

On Thursday, April 20th, Fmr Llc sold 101,236 shares of Viewray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $698,528.40.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Fmr Llc sold 107,217 shares of Viewray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $776,251.08.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fmr Llc sold 115,860 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $861,998.40.

On Monday, April 10th, Fmr Llc sold 178,556 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,387,380.12.

On Friday, April 7th, Fmr Llc sold 52,050 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $410,674.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Fmr Llc sold 196,397 shares of Viewray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $1,551,536.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fmr Llc sold 217,883 shares of Viewray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $1,806,250.07.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fmr Llc sold 28,661 shares of Viewray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $242,472.06.

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) opened at 6.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $382.32 million. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viewray stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viewray were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viewray from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

