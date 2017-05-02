Insider Selling: The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $522,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,630.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) opened at 50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The Advisory Board Company has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $51.67.
The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.44. The company earned $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on ABCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Advisory Board Company from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Advisory Board Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Advisory Board Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 817,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after buying an additional 335,681 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after buying an additional 332,792 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,114,000 after buying an additional 279,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Advisory Board Company by 195.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 207,990 shares in the last quarter.
About The Advisory Board Company
The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.
Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.