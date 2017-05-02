ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $8,657,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) opened at 94.93 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $16.02 billion. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Director Sells 102,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/insider-selling-servicenow-inc-now-director-sells-8657760-00-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 32.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 247,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 725,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,423,000 after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.