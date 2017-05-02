salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $833,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $856,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $842,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $837,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $823,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $816,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $830,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $837,300.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 86.66 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 333.31 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $382,802,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 639.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,252,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,319,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $158,812,000 after buying an additional 1,325,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

