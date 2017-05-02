Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot Sells 40,000 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,217,542 shares in the company, valued at $191,953,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) opened at 38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after buying an additional 936,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Qualys by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,940,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,102,000 after buying an additional 324,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Stephens raised shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Qualys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

