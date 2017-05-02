Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,094,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) opened at 60.82 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $46.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/insider-selling-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy-director-sells-257600-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America Corp upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $68.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 14,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.