Insider Selling: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,286,995.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 16,670 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $538,274.30.

On Thursday, January 19th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $299,200.00.

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) opened at 31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.19. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business earned $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 267.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,473,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,072,208 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $23,805,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,318,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,668,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 419,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,143,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,966,000 after buying an additional 174,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

