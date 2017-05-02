Insider Selling: EG Solutions plc (EGS) Insider Sells £250,100 in Stock

EG Solutions plc (LON:EGS) insider Elizabeth Gooch sold 410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79), for a total value of £250,100 ($322,918.01).

EG Solutions plc (LON:EGS) opened at 65.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.47. EG Solutions plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 69.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 13.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.36) target price on shares of EG Solutions plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of EG Solutions plc in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About EG Solutions plc

eg solutions plc is a back office workforce optimization software company. The Company’s software is used in various industry sectors, including financial services, healthcare and utilities. Its principal activity is that of information technology (IT) and software support services business providing improvements in operational management.

