Insider Selling: Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) CEO Matthew A. Ouimet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $613,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,962,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) opened at 72.29 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company earned $192 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Cedar Fair, L.P. had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 768.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company operates within a segment of amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned approximately 11 amusement parks, two separately gated outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels.

