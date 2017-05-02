Chester Shynkaryk Sells 17,500 Shares of Carrus Capital Corp (CHQ) Stock

Carrus Capital Corp (TSE:CHQ) insider Chester Shynkaryk sold 17,500 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$11,725.00.

Chester Shynkaryk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 10,000 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$7,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 7,500 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$5,550.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 10,500 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$5,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 7,500 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$4,650.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Chester Shynkaryk sold 7,500 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Chester Shynkaryk sold 7,500 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

