Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC) insider Brian Wilkinson purchased 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £74,688.06 ($96,433.91).

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC) opened at 314.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.46. Gattaca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 240.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 465.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 99.36 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Gattaca PLC (GATC) Insider Purchases £74,688.06 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/insider-buying-gattaca-plc-gatc-insider-purchases-74688-06-in-stock.html.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.55) price target on shares of Gattaca PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Gattaca PLC

Gattaca plc, formerly Matchtech Group plc, is a human capital resources business dealing with contract and permanent recruitment in the private and public sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering and Technology. The Engineering segment comprises Barclay Meade and Alderwood recruitment consultancy brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.