Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.079 Million Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Celgene comprises approximately 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Celgene by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 12.0% in the first quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 2,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 124.06 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $94.42 and a 52 week high of $127.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 77.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post $7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.079 Million Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/indiana-trust-investment-management-co-has-2-079-million-position-in-celgene-co-celg-updated.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $148.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $1,737,706.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,087.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $96,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.