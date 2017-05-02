Independent Research GmbH Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) a €17.50 Price Target

Independent Research GmbH set a €17.50 ($19.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €9.20 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Commerzbank Ag set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($14.70).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 15.879 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.166. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €9.14 and a 12-month high of €16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.30 and a 200-day moving average of €13.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/independent-research-gmbh-analysts-give-deutsche-lufthansa-ag-lha-a-17-50-price-target.html.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.