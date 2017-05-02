Independent Research GmbH Analysts Give Basf Se (BAS) a €99.00 Price Target

Independent Research GmbH set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Basf Se (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas set a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($97.93) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf Se has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.60 ($98.47).

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) opened at 89.825 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.72. The company has a market capitalization of €82.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.368. Basf Se has a 12-month low of €63.30 and a 12-month high of €94.15.

Basf Se Company Profile

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.

