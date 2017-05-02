Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) opened at 9.17 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $23,625,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 1,823,043 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,134,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,300,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 842,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 687,590 shares during the period.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

