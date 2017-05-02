Incyte Co. (INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has $151.58 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 124.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $153.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $4,412,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,976 shares in the company, valued at $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,571 shares of company stock worth $18,145,772. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 256.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Incyte by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 117,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth $3,738,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

