Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) PT Set at GBX 4,130 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) received a GBX 4,130 ($53.32) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($55.52) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($65.85) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,000 ($51.65) to GBX 4,650 ($60.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc set a GBX 3,700 ($47.77) price target on Imperial Brands PLC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,300 ($55.52) to GBX 4,400 ($56.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,201.54 ($54.25).

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

