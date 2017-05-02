Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Whitman Howard

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Whitman Howard in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($65.85) price objective on the stock. Whitman Howard’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.77) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.10) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($55.52) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.06) to GBX 4,150 ($53.58) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,300 ($55.52) to GBX 4,400 ($56.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,140.21 ($53.46).
Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) opened at 3773.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,850.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,704.83. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 36.05 billion. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,154.00.
In other Imperial Brands PLC news, insider Alison Cooper sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,698 ($47.75), for a total transaction of £144,628.78 ($186,738.26).
Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.
