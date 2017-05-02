State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of ImmunoGen worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded up 0.92% on Monday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,918 shares. The firm’s market cap is $382.61 million. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann raised ImmunoGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.53 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $2.50 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

