Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 6,454 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 4.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 23,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 42,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 137.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $142.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Saturday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $606,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hartnett sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total transaction of $1,934,321.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,956.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,072 shares of company stock worth $7,595,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

