IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) traded down 0.6359% during trading on Monday, reaching $8.7198. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $17.60 million. IKONICS has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IKONICS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/ikonics-co-iknx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-2.html.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation is engaged in the development and manufacturing of photochemical imaging systems for sale primarily to a range of printers and decorators of surfaces. The Company has five operating segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.