IKONICS Co. (IKNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.
Shares of IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) traded down 0.6359% during trading on Monday, reaching $8.7198. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $17.60 million. IKONICS has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.
Separately, TheStreet lowered IKONICS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
About IKONICS
IKONICS Corporation is engaged in the development and manufacturing of photochemical imaging systems for sale primarily to a range of printers and decorators of surfaces. The Company has five operating segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS).
