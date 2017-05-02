IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $211,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) opened at 163.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business earned $462 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 671.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Feltl & Co. cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $5,134,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $4,990,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,002,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

