IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Aegis raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) opened at 84.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The stock’s market cap is $6.54 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $84.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,781,000 after buying an additional 112,678 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,583,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 744,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

