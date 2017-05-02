Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Has $3.229 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 938,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 13.09 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,416.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

