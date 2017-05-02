Humana Inc (HUM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Leerink Swann raised their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.31.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Humana from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.65.

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 223.37 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average of $202.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Humana had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, VP Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $994,087.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Todoroff Christopher sold 24,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.33, for a total value of $4,956,666.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,632 shares of company stock worth $65,897,204. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,826,000 after buying an additional 1,491,476 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $247,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $251,291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Humana by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after buying an additional 546,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

