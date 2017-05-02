Humana (HUM) to Buyback $2.25 billion in Outstanding Shares

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan, which permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares on Tuesday, February 14th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.65.

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) opened at 223.37 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.49. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Humana had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm earned $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post $11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, VP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,885 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $402,202.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,150.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 4,348 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $929,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,897,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Humana (HUM) to Buyback $2.25 billion in Outstanding Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/humana-hum-to-buyback-2-25-billion-in-stock-updated.html.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.