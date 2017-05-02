HP Inc (HPQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of HP from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 0.58% on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 7,958,624 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52. HP has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $2,176,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 719,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $12,668,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,357 shares of company stock worth $17,005,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 9.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

