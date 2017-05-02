HP Inc (HPQ) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc currently has $20.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.54.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised HP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on HP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on HP from $16.75 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on HP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) opened at 18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. HP has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 719,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $12,668,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $2,176,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 963,357 shares of company stock valued at $17,005,974. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 308.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 780,628 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $158,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,262,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 519,086 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

