Eversource Energy (ES) Position Reduced by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 59.14 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Eversource Energy news, CEO James J. Judge sold 90,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Werner J. Schweiger sold 39,360 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,073 shares of company stock worth $16,373,968 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

