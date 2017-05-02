Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.17 and a 12 month high of $181.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post $10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wunderlich upped their target price on Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

In other news, VP Jeanne M. Moreno sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $2,199,511.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,198.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $7,344,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,579 shares of company stock worth $15,261,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

