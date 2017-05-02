Howland Capital Management LLC Has $31.293 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,073 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 2.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $31,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,879,000 after buying an additional 97,959 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50,651.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 79,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) opened at 163.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $172.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 671.57% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company earned $462 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Feltl & Co. cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $5,134,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.48 per share, for a total transaction of $146,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,254.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

