Yandex NV (YNDX) Stake Held by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Yandex NV worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yandex NV by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,365,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,288,000 after buying an additional 1,150,308 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex NV by 93.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 704,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,828,000 after buying an additional 339,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Yandex NV by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 82,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex NV during the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex NV by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,085,000 after buying an additional 1,078,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) opened at 27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm earned $20.65 billion during the quarter. Yandex NV had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Yandex NV’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Yandex NV (YNDX) Stake Held by Howland Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/howland-capital-management-llc-continues-to-hold-position-in-yandex-nv-yndx-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex NV in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Yandex NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Yandex NV in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Yandex NV Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.