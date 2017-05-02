Howland Capital Management LLC Has $16.634 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,621 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,674 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 61.48 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $146,617.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,738 shares in the company, valued at $557,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Haratunian sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $138,128.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,662 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,645. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

