Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,414 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,166,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,869,000 after buying an additional 20,561,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 782.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,485,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,305,000 after buying an additional 6,636,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,545,000 after buying an additional 4,761,527 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,515,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,181,000 after buying an additional 4,612,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 4,547,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,545,000 after buying an additional 3,369,232 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) opened at 60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $61.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 28,675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,720,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 31,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,851,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,750 shares of company stock worth $8,593,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

