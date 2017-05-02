Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after buying an additional 309,662 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.49.

About Applied Materials

