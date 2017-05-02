Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 59.16 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.08 million. Paychex had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $524,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

