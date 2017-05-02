Centene Corp (CNC) Position Boosted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Centene Corp were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp by 170.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene Corp during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Centene Corp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Centene Corp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) opened at 75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Centene Corp had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Centene Corp’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post $4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Centene Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Centene Corp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Centene Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Centene Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other Centene Corp news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $301,815.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,436,056. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene Corp

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

