Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 76,073.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.02.

In related news, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 40,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $741,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Minaz Abji sold 110,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $2,028,866.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,419.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,164 shares of company stock worth $4,051,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

