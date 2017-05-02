Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Insider Thomas R. Day Sells 11,650 Shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) insider Thomas R. Day sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $399,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $165,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) opened at 34.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.49. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corp had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Hormel Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Hormel Foods Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 88,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corp during the first quarter worth $476,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corp during the first quarter worth $667,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corp during the first quarter worth $3,587,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods Corp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Hormel Foods Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 target price on Hormel Foods Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

