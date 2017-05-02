Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) opened at 27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $600.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm earned $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Horizon Bancorp’s (HBNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/horizon-bancorps-hbnc-buy-rating-reiterated-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.