Horan Capital Management Decreases Stake in American Express Company (AXP)

Horan Capital Management reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,988 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Express Company by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,668,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,938,629,000 after buying an additional 3,894,647 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,667,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,831,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,013,856,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in American Express Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,562,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth about $616,804,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 79.23 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business earned $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America Corp raised American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.05 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 target price on American Express Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other American Express Company news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,550,337.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,581.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 46,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $3,792,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

