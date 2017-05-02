Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 130.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.05.

In other news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total value of $15,192,057.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,420,568.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

