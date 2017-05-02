Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Price Target at $129.56

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 130.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm earned $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

In related news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total transaction of $15,192,057.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,826 shares in the company, valued at $31,420,568.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in Honeywell International by 434.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 239,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 194,272 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 918,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,731,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

