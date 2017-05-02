FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 48 ($0.62) target price on the stock.

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) opened at 39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.55. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 15.39 million. HML Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 42.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HML Holdings plc (HMLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/hml-holdings-plc-hmlh-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-finncap-2.html.

In other HML Holdings plc news, insider Richard Gwynne Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,719.17).

HML Holdings plc Company Profile

HML Holdings plc is engaged in the provision of property management services. The Company’s segments include property management, professional services and insurance services. Its property management segment is engaged in residential property management. Its professional services segment is engaged in chartered surveying services.

