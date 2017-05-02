Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,223,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,288,120,000 after buying an additional 1,977,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 40,448,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,189,874,000 after buying an additional 1,179,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,953,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,080,265,000 after buying an additional 693,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $887,697,000 after buying an additional 1,522,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 60.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Vetr lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

